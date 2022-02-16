JEE Main 2022 Aspirants To Get Only 2 Attempts Instead Of 4 This Year: Reports

JEE Main: The National Testing Agency has decided that all students who will take part in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) this year will get only two attempts, instead of four. As per the official information, the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in April and May, and the medical entrance, NEET-UG will is set to take place in June or July. More than 26 lakh candidates participated in the engineering entrance examination last year, which was held in four sessions- February, March, April, and August-September.

The application process for JEE Main 2022 will include steps such as registration, application, image upload, and fee payment. In view of the COVID situation, NTA had changed JEE Main examination pattern to accommodate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus. Candidates must follow the below-given steps to apply for JEE Main 2022.

JEE Advanced: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter required details in the online application along with personal information.

Step 4: Fill out the online application with qualification Details.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay fee payment through an online payment mode.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative