JEE Main 2022 Date: IIT-JEE Likely To Be Held In April, May; Here's What We Know So Far

JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will take place on July 3, 2022, announced the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday. Candidates need to first appear and qualify in the preliminary examination, JEE Main, to appear in JEE Advanced 2022, IIT entrance exam. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the JEE Main 2022 date, but based on previous year dates, JEE Main is conducted and results are announced ahead of JEE Advanced.

What is JEE Main 2022? Know everything about JEE Advanced

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced are eligible for admission to IITs, the Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), and a few other institutes. Candidates who qualify for JEE Main become eligible for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and many other government and private engineering colleges. Every year, the JEE Main examination is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students are provided sufficient time to complete the registration process for the test.

When Is JEE Main 2022? Here’s What We Know So Far

According to media reports, JEE Main 2022 will be held twice instead of four times, and the examination will be held in two different sessions this year. According to the available information, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in April and in May. The results for the sessions will be declared by the end of June after which the registrations for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin on July 3. However, candidates are waiting for an official confirmation regarding the JEE Main 2022 dates, which have yet to be announced. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates regarding the exam - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

