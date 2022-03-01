JEE Main 2022 Dates Announced; Exams In April & May; Here's Everything You Should Know

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, which will be conducted two times instead of four times this year. According to the schedule released by the NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2022 Exam will be conducted in April, while the second session is set to take place in May.

The National Testing Agency has announced the first session of JEE Main will be held between April 16 to April 21, while the second session will be held from May 24 to May 29. A website dedicated to JEE Main has also been launched today, and the list of qualifying examinations to be accepted to appear for the undergraduate engineering entrance has been updated on the newly launched website.NTA has also announced that there is no age limit for the candidates. It must be noted that the application process for JEE Main 2022 has started from today, March 1, and candidates can apply online by visiting Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Date

Event Date First session April 16 to April 21 Second session May 24 to May 29

JEE Main 2022 Registration: Official Notice

The NTA said: "The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) 2022 examination," the NTA said. "However, the candidates may be required to meet the age criteria of the institute(s) in which they wish to enroll," it added.

JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria | More details

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)