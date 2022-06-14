JEE Main 2022 Dates, Exam City Intimation Slips Out, Admit Cards Soon; Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam City intimation slip for the candidates appearing in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 2021. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main exam can check and download their exam City intimation slips from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that it is not the admit Card. As per the official notice released by NTA, the JEE Main admit card will be released later.

JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slip

The JEE Main exam city intimation slip will have the name of the city where the candidates will be allotted their exam centre. oint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022) at different Centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 Cities in Outside India on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates

The JEE Main second session will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon and the second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. JEE Main 2022 Result with rank cards will be released on August 6, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin on August 7, 2022. IIT-JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Direct link to download JEE Main exam city intimation slip

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," the official notice reads.

"This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 shall be issued later. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates," the notice further reads.

How to download NTA JEE Main admit card

Go to the official JEE Main 2022 website www.jeemain.nic.in On the homepage, look for the 'JEE Main Admit Card 2022' link In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials like application number and DOB Post submitting, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same Take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

JEE Main 2022 To Be Conducted In 25 Foreign Countries

This year the government has decided to increase the number of participating overseas countries for IIT-JEE entrance exam. This year the countries have been increased from 12 to 25. The list of latest countries that are included has been mentioned in the link attached below. This move has opened the opportunity for NRIs and foreign students from these countries to take the IIT-JEE exam. If they pass the exam, they can enroll in the top technical institutions in India.