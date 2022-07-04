JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key Ends Today At 11.50 Pm

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to raise objection on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 answer key. Earlier the deadline to raise objections was July 4 (5 pm). It has now been extended to July 4, 2022 (11.50 pm). The candidates can raise objections on JEE Main 2022 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. Result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

To raise objections, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable. List of important dates has also been attached here.

NTA in the official notification mentioned, "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium".

JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here

Exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022

JEE Main Provisional answer key was released on July 2, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on June 4, 2022

JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key: Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections