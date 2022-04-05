JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Follow These Steps For Registration

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022: As scheduled, the National Testing Agency will be closing the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Tuesday, April 5. NTA recently revised the deadline to apply from March 31 to April 5, 2022. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply by the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by NTA. Applications need to be submitted on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1, and May 4, 2022.
In addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A list of important dates and of documents required while applying is attached below. Highlights of JEE Main 2022 can also be checked here.
Official notification reads, "A total of 12 new Foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing Cities have also been added for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities. The list of Examination Cities (Outside-India) is attached at Annexure-I. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.."