JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Follow These Steps For Registration

JEE Main 2022: NTA will be closing the application window for JEE on April 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Jee main

Image: Shutterstock


JEE Main 2022: As scheduled, the National Testing Agency will be closing the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Tuesday, April 5. NTA recently revised the deadline to apply from March 31 to April 5, 2022. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply by the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by NTA. Applications need to be submitted on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1, and May 4, 2022.

In addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A list of important dates and of documents required while applying is attached below. Highlights of JEE Main 2022 can also be checked here.

JEE Mains 2022: Check important dates here

  • NTA JEE Main registrations were started on March 1, 2022
  • Last date for applying is April 5, 2022. The form should be submitted by 9.50 pm and the fee should be paid by 11.50 pm
  • Earlier the deadline to register was March 31, 2022
  • The examination will be conducted on April 21, 14, 25, and 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on JEE Main 2022 registration link
  • Step 3:  On the redirected page, enter the registration details and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post-registration, candidates will have to fill in the application form
  • Step 5: In the next step, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page
  • step 7: They are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

JEE Main 2022 Application: Check the list of required documents 

  • Scanned copy of photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format
  • Scanned copy of results and mark sheets
  • Scanned copy of ID proofs like Aadhaar and PAN card

Official notification reads, "A total of 12 new Foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing Cities have also been added for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities. The list of Examination Cities (Outside-India) is attached at Annexure-I. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.."

