JEE Main 2022: Deadline To Register For Session 2 Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

The National Testing Agency will be closing the registration window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) Session 2 on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do it now. In order to register, they will have to go to the official website of JEE Mains - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The schedule released by NTA mentions that the last date to complete the registration process is July 9, 2022. The application for the JEE Main 2022 July session was previously closed on June 30. Registration is being done for the JEE Main Session 2 which will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Official Notice Highlights

The official notification released by NTA reads, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees."

JEE Main Session 2 Registrations 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on “Registration for JEE MAIN 2022 Session 2”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply (Click here)

NTA JEE Main 2022: Eligibility and other details

Candidates should know that there is no age limit for the candidates to appear in the JEE (Main) 2022. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination. In case candidates face any issues, they can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in. It is advised that the candidates regularly visit the official website of JEE Main for fresh updates and more details.