JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria Released, Website Launched; Check Full Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the registration procedure is likely to start soon, and candidates will get only two attempts to clear the entrance test. A website dedicated to JEE Main has also been launched today, and the list of qualifying examinations to be accepted to appear for the undergraduate engineering entrance has been updated on the newly launched website.

"Candidates who passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2022 exam," according to the NTA notification.

"Candidates may be required to meet the age criteria of the institute(s) in which they wish to enroll," read the notification.

JEE Main 2022 Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. NTA mentioned that candidates who have qualified in class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to meet the age requirements of the institutes to which they wish to apply, the statement further mentioned.

JEE Main 2022: List of Qualifying Examinations

The final examination of the 10+2 system is conducted by any recognised central/state board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc.

The intermediate, or two-year pre-university, examination is conducted by a recognised board/university.

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

The Senior Secondary School Examination is conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

Any public school/board/university examination in India or any foreign country recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

A Diploma recognised by AICTE or a state board of technical education of at least 3 years' duration

The Advanced (A) level of the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka).

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

Candidates qualified in the Class 12 (or equivalent) exam from India or from any foreign country not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

If the Class 12 examination is not a public examination, then the candidate must hold a qualifying degree in at least one public (board or pre-university) examination earlier.

