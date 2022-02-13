JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Likely To Be Released Soon; Check How To Apply

NTA JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not issued any notification informing students regarding the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Main). As per media reports, the examination dates are expected to be released by NTA sometime soon. Students are strongly advised to prepare for the JEE Main 2022 Exam by following the previous year's question papers and from this year's course. Students interested in attending engineering colleges can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Last year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions: February, March, and April, with the last being in August-September. The JEE Main exam pattern was also changed to accommodate students who have studied under different school boards that changed the syllabus due to the COVID-induced lockdown. The question papers had choices. Earlier, the exam conducting body had also changed examination patterns in order to accommodate students who had studied under different school boards. The question was based on a multiple-choice question pattern. Last year, the dates for the examination were announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" in December. NTA last year made multiple changes to the JEE Main 2021 exam to facilitate students studying under different state boards. However, this year, it is expected that the education ministry will soon release the dates for NTA.

JEE Main 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill out the online application using personal details.

Step 4: Then, fill out the online application with your qualification details.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the online payment mode.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative