JEE Main 2022: Know When To Expect & How To Check Provisional Key

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2022 July session soon. As of now, exact date for releasing the same has not been announced by NTA. However, it is expected to be out this week. The answer key which may be released this week will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given chance to raise objections against it (if any). Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. To check the provisional answer key, students will have to be ready with their application number and date of birth/password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download provisional key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and go through the same

Step 6: Raise objections, if any

The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key. This year, over 6.29 lakh candidates have appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2022. With the help of JEE Main answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score and get an idea about results. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.