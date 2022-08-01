JEE Main 2022: Know When To Expect & How To Check Provisional Key

Quick links:
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2022 July session soon. As of now, exact date for releasing the same has not been announced by NTA. However, it is expected to be out this week. The answer key which may be released this week will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given chance to raise objections against it (if any). Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. To check the provisional answer key, students will have to be ready with their application number and date of birth/password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key. This year, over 6.29 lakh candidates have appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2022. With the help of JEE Main answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score and get an idea about results. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.