JEE Main 2022 LIVE: IIT-JEE Main 2022 To Begin On April 16, Registration Begins

State code of eligibility does NOT depend upon the native place or the place of residence of the candidate. For example, if a candidate appears for the Class XII (or equivalent) qualifying examination from an Institution situated in New Delhi and is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the candidate’s State code of eligibility will be that of Delhi and NOT that of Uttar Pradesh. If a candidate has passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination from one state but appeared for improvement from another state, the candidate’s State code of eligibility will be from where the candidate first passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination and NOT the State from where the candidate has appeared for improvement. Candidates who passed/appearing for Class 12 from NIOS should select the State of Eligibility according to the State in which the study Centre is located.