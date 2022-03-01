JEE Main 2022 LIVE: IIT-JEE Main 2022 To Begin On April 16, Registration Begins

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022 registration process has begun. Candidates can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's direct link to register for JEE Main 2022.
JEE Main 2022 registration process has begun. Candidates can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here's direct link to register for JEE Main 2022.
Candidates who wish to get more details on JEE Main 2022 can check the information bulletin available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click here to check JEE Main 2022 notification.
While applying for JEE Main 2022, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. The efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of choice opted by them in their online Application Form. However, due to administrative/logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted. Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only. In case, there are very few candidates from a City, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities.
State code of eligibility does NOT depend upon the native place or the place of residence of the candidate. For example, if a candidate appears for the Class XII (or equivalent) qualifying examination from an Institution situated in New Delhi and is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the candidate’s State code of eligibility will be that of Delhi and NOT that of Uttar Pradesh. If a candidate has passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination from one state but appeared for improvement from another state, the candidate’s State code of eligibility will be from where the candidate first passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination and NOT the State from where the candidate has appeared for improvement. Candidates who passed/appearing for Class 12 from NIOS should select the State of Eligibility according to the State in which the study Centre is located.
Only those candidates who have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or those who are appearing in Class 12/equivalent examination in 2022, are eligible to appear in JEE (Main) - 2022. Candidates who passed the Class 12/equivalent examination in 2019 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2023 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) - 2022.
To cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction in the syllabus, the NTA has decided to provide choice in one Section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2A and 2B. However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics -25, Chemistry – 25, and Mathematics – 25), wherever applicable.
Merit will be determined by the method of conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days.
Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:
Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest Integer.
Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA. SANDES APP can be downloaded and installed on a system-generated Mobile Device. Here's how to download it:
JEE Main 2nd phase exam 2022 will be held from May 24 to 29, 2022. The registration window for the second phase exam will begin on April 8 and end on May 3, 2022. The last date to pay the application fee is May 3 up to 11:30 am.
Paper 2 of JEE Main that will be for B. Arch paper will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 in CBT mode i.e., Computer-Based Test Mode. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m and the second shift of the exam will be held from 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.
The Joint Entrance Examination comprises two papers. JEE Main Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the JEE Main 2022 registration on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online between March 1 and March 31, 2022.
NTA has announced the JEE Mains 2022 dates. NTA will conduct JEE Main 2022 in April and May. JEE Main 1st phase exam 2022 will be held on 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 April 2022. The JEE Main 2022 second phase exam will be held on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May 2022.