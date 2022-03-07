JEE Main 2022: No Correction Window For Students This Time; Check NTA's New Guidelines

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency released notification regarding Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. According to the official notice, this year a few changes have been made in the application procedure as well as the examination pattern. This time, the NTA has not allowed time for a correction window for starters after the registration process closes on March 31, 2022. It is strongly recommended that students must go through the changes and the information bulletin carefully before filling out the application form. The registration process will close at 5 pm. To apply, candidates must visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022: Exam pattern | Changes made by NTA this year
- This year, NTA has reverted to its model of 2 sessions for JEE Main. It said that the four sessions were only a single time measure adapted by NTA due to the second wave of COVID-19.
- NTA has not provided any time to the students for the correction window system. Earlier, students were given time after the applications were closed to make any corrections to their applications. From this year, the NTA scrapped the correction window system.
- Students can fill out the application form for only the April session between March 1 and March 31; for the May session, the application window will be reopened on April 8, and the application window for the May session remains open till May 3.
- From this year, Section B of the Paper-II – B. Tech examination will now have negative marking.
- In Section B, students are required to enter the integer value in the space provided – the wrong answer would have a negative 1 mark penalty, just like in the MCQ or Section A.
- However, the NTA has not changed the syllabus, eligibility, or registration process.