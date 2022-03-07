JEE Main 2022: No Correction Window For Students This Time; Check NTA's New Guidelines

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency released notification regarding Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. According to the official notice, this year a few changes have been made in the application procedure as well as the examination pattern. This time, the NTA has not allowed time for a correction window for starters after the registration process closes on March 31, 2022. It is strongly recommended that students must go through the changes and the information bulletin carefully before filling out the application form. The registration process will close at 5 pm. To apply, candidates must visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: Exam pattern | Changes made by NTA this year