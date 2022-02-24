JEE Main 2022: NTA Launches New JEE Website, Notification To Be Out Soon

JEE Main 2022 notification: A make-over has been done to the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website has been revamped by National Testing Agency, NTA which manages the JEE Main website. With this change in the homepage of the website, it is being expected that the notification for JEE Main 2022 will be out soon. Highlights of the new website are that it has a cleaner look with separate clear sections and archives. The information bulletin for JEE Main 2021 is also available, which can be accessed by students for quick reference. Students can also access old question papers and answer keys.

As of now, the agency has not yet announced the examination dates. Sources have shared dates and have suggested that the registration process will begin from March 1 or the first week of March. The examination is expected to be conducted twice this year. As mentioned above, the dates have not been announced yet.

JEE Main exam 2022: Aspirants likely to get only two chances this year; Check details

The National Testing Agency has announced that this year, students who will take part in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) will get only two attempts. Before this, they used to get four attempts in the year 2021. This year the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in April and May, and the medical entrance, NEET-UG will take place in June or July. The application process for JEE Main 2022 includes four steps. The four steps are registration, application, image upload, and fee payment.