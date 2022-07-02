JEE Main 2022: NTA Opens Application Correction Window For Session 2; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window link for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. All those aspirants who have already applied and want to make changes to their application can do it now. For making changes or corrections, candidates will have to go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline to edit the application will end on July 3, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm). It should be noted that post the deadline, no request for correction will be accepted.

Aspirants should know that they will not be charged with any additional fee to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form. The correction window gives the option of editing information and re-uploading some documents.

The NTA said, "Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates."

JEE Main 2022 Correction Window: Here’s how to edit the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)’ link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password, and click on sign in.

Step 4: Make the required changes in your JEE Main session 2 application form.

Step 5: Recheck the details before submitting.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Check important dates here

The Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) will be conducted over several days. Students should know that the exam dates for the July round are July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. As of now, admit card release date has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out by the second week of June 2022. The deadline to apply will end on June 30 at 9 pm The deadline to pay the fee is 11.30 pm

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card