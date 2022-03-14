Last Updated:

JEE Main 2022: NTA Reschedules Mains Exams, To Be Held From April 21 To May 4

JEE Main 2022 date has been revised by the exam conducting body NTA. Earlier it was to begin on April 16 which will now begin on April 21, 2022.

Ruchika Kumari
JEE

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency has released a notification on March 14 which reads that the JEE Mains date has been revised. Earlier the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) was scheduled to begin on April 16 which will now begin on April 21, 2022. National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body said that the JEE Main dates were revised following representations received from candidates seeking the change of dates of session 1 as it was clashing with their board exam dates. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," reads NTA notification.

JEE Exams: Check Mains exam revised date here

  • JEE Main will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: No Correction Window For Students This Time

National Testing Agency released notification regarding Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. According to the official notice, this year a few changes have been made in the application procedure as well as the examination pattern. This time, the NTA has not allowed time for a correction window for starters after the registration process closes on March 31, 2022. It is strongly recommended that students must go through the changes and the information bulletin carefully before filling out the application form. 

JEE Main 2022: Check changes made by NTA this year

  • This year, NTA has reverted to its model of 2 sessions for JEE Main. It said that the four sessions were only a single time measure adapted by NTA due to the second wave of COVID-19.
  • NTA has not provided any time to the students for the correction window system. Earlier, students were given time after the applications were closed to make any corrections to their applications. From this year, the NTA scrapped the correction window system.
  • From this year, Section B of the Paper-II – B. Tech examination will now have negative marking.
  • In Section B, students are required to enter the integer value in the space provided – the wrong answer would have a negative 1 mark penalty, just like in the MCQ or Section A.
