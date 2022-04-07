JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July, Check Official Notification Highlights Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
JEE 2022 dates: The National Testing Agency on April 6, released a notification related to JEE Main. The notification highlights that the JEE Main 2022 exam has been postponed. The JEE Main 2022 has been postponed due to clashes with the Board Exam calendar 2022. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted in June and July 2022. To be noted that many students from across India were raising issues with JEE dates as it was clashing with their board exams. Considering the same, it has been revised.
First session is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes - BE and B.Tech at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Here is the direct link to check official notification
Official notification reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated: 14 March 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates"
Notification further reads, "The Registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-
40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in."