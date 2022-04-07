JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July, Check Official Notification Highlights Here

JEE 2022 dates: The National Testing Agency on April 6, released a notification related to JEE Main. The notification highlights that the JEE Main 2022 exam has been postponed. The JEE Main 2022 has been postponed due to clashes with the Board Exam calendar 2022. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted in June and July 2022. To be noted that many students from across India were raising issues with JEE dates as it was clashing with their board exams. Considering the same, it has been revised.

First session is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes - BE and B.Tech at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Here is the direct link to check official notification

JEE Main postponed notification: Websites to check

nta.ac.in jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: Check old dates here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1- April 21, 24, 25, 29, 2022 and May 1, 4, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 2- May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022

JEE Main 2022 dates: Check the revised schedule here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1- June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 28 and 29, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session 2- July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022

Check official notification highlights here