JEE Main 2022 Provisional Key Likely Today, Result Expected To Be Out By August 6

Image: Shutterstock
National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination on August 3, 2022. However official notification has not been released yet. The result is expected to be announced by August 7 as the JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on August 7, 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 registration would begin only after JEE Main 2022 Results.
National Testing Agency will release the provisional key soon. Once released, students will be given an option to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. Following the past trends, it is expected to be released along with result. The provisional key once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key. This year, over 6.29 lakh candidates have appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2022. With the help of JEE Main answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score and get an idea about results. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.