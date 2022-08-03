JEE Main 2022 Provisional Key Likely Today, Result Expected To Be Out By August 6

National Testing Agency is expected to release the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination on August 3, 2022. However official notification has not been released yet. The result is expected to be announced by August 7 as the JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on August 7, 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 registration would begin only after JEE Main 2022 Results.

National Testing Agency will release the provisional key soon. Once released, students will be given an option to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. Following the past trends, it is expected to be released along with result. The provisional key once released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to challenge the answer key. This year, over 6.29 lakh candidates have appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2022. With the help of JEE Main answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score and get an idea about results. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: Step-by-step guide to download provisional key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and go through the same

Step 6: Raise objections, if any

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to download the result