JEE Main 2022 Registration Closing Soon: 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Filling Form

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency will be closing the registrations for the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 soon. As per schedule, the registrations will close on March 31, 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply for JEE Main 2022 session 1 before deadline. The application needs to be submitted at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates have also been attached.

JEE Mains 2022: Check important dates here

The registration has been started on March 1, 2022

The deadline to register will end on March 31, 2022 (5 pm)

The fee payment facility will be available till March 31, 2022 (11:30 pm)

Application correction window will not be activated by NTA

The exams will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Check official notification highlights here

“In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin,” the NTA said.

“Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost,” it added.

JEE Main 2022: 5 things to keep in mind while filling form

According to the eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. Candidates who qualify for the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or 2022, regardless of age, can sit for the JEE (Main) 2022 examination This year, NTA has reverted to its model of 2 sessions for JEE Main. It said that the four sessions were only a single time measure adapted by NTA due to the second wave of COVID-19. NTA has not provided any time to the students for the correction window system. Earlier, students were given time after the applications were closed to make any corrections to their applications. From this year, the NTA scrapped the correction window system. From this year, Section B of the Paper-II – B. Tech examination will now have negative marking. In Section B, students are required to enter the integer value in the space provided – the wrong answer would have a negative 1 mark penalty, just like in the MCQ or Section A.

JEE Main 2022: Follow these steps to register for IIT entrance exam