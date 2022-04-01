JEE Main 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 5, Check Official Notice Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main registration: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of JEE has extended the deadline to register for JEE Main 2022 exam. Earlier the deadline to register for session 1 was March 31 which has now been extended to April 5, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can take advantage of this opportunity. They should make sure to apply before April 5 as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.
Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. The deadline to pay the registration fee will end on April 5, 2022 at 11.50 pm. To be noted that this decision to extend the registration date was taken after considering various reasons including the hardships faced by students in filling the online application form for JEE Main 2022 session 1. Candidates will need their prelims details while applying for main exams.
Official notification reads, "A total of 12 new Foreign Cities in addition to 13 existing Cities have also been added for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities. The list of Examination Cities (Outside-India) is attached at Annexure-I. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.."