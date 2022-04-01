JEE Main 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 5, Check Official Notice Here

JEE Main registration: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body of JEE has extended the deadline to register for JEE Main 2022 exam. Earlier the deadline to register for session 1 was March 31 which has now been extended to April 5, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can take advantage of this opportunity. They should make sure to apply before April 5 as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. The deadline to pay the registration fee will end on April 5, 2022 at 11.50 pm. To be noted that this decision to extend the registration date was taken after considering various reasons including the hardships faced by students in filling the online application form for JEE Main 2022 session 1. Candidates will need their prelims details while applying for main exams.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

JEE Mains 2022: Check important dates

Registrations were started on March 1, 2022

Earlier the deadline to register was March 31, 2022

Now the revised deadline is April 5, 2022

The examination will be conducted on April 21, 14, 25 and 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Exam: Follow these steps to apply

Interested candidates should go to the official website of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2022 registration link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details and click on submit.

Post logging in, they will have to fill in the application form

In the next step, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Post completing all the steps, click on submit

Candidates should download the confirmation page

They are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.