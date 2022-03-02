JEE Main 2022 Registration Process Begins, See How To Register For IIT Entrance Exam

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important notifications for candidates aspiring to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. The registration procedure for the JEE Mains 2022 started on March 1 and will continue till March 31, 2022. NTA will conduct JEE Mains in 2022 in two sessions. The first session will be conducted in April 2022, and the second session will be held in May 2022.
Candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2022 by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the schedule, the JEE Mains 2022 dates, the April session will be held on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. While the second session will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022, Earlier, the Education Ministry had confirmed that the JEE Main 2022 would be conducted only in two sessions over multiple shifts.
According to the eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. Candidates who qualify for the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or 2022, regardless of age, can sit for the JEE (Main) 2022 examination, according to NTA. However, the candidates may be required to meet the age requirements of the institutes to which they wish to apply, the statement further mentioned. Check the full list of qualifying examinations by clicking here. Visit the official website of JEE Main for fresh updates and more details.