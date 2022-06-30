JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key Soon, Check Expected Cut-off, Expert Analysis Here

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The exams started on June 23 and concluded on June 29, 2022. JEE Mains is conducted across 500 centers. As per reports, over 10 lakh students have appeared for JEE 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days. First shift used to begin at 9 am and continued till 12 noon. Second shift was conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.

NTA JEE Main 2022: Check exam pattern here

The examination consisted of 90 questions (Multiple Choice Question) out of which students had to attempt 75. In every subject, 30 questions are split into 20 Multiple Choice Questions & 10 integer-type questions. Multiple Choice Questions are mandatory; from 10 Integer-type questions, candidates had to attempt any 5.

JEE Main 2022 Phase 1: Check Overall Exam Review, Difficulty Level Here

BYJU mentions that June 24 was the most difficult out of all the days. From June 25 to June 29, 2022, the exam difficulty remained almost the same in all subjects having similar compositions across chapters.

Subject Wise Difficulty: Mathematics was the most difficult subject. Physics was the easiest of them all.

The distribution of questions from 11th & 12th class in Mathematics was almost the same. The distribution of questions from 11th & 12th class in Chemistry, 12th class portion was more compared to 11th. The distribution of questions from 11th & 12th class in Physics, questions from 12th class portion bit more compared to 11th. Overall, the 12th class portion was more dominant than the 11th class portion Overall Review Compared Previous Year: Overall difficulty level of JEE Main Phase- 1 (B.Tech) 2022 was moderately difficult. Physics was found to be on the easier side as compared to Previous Year Papers, whereas Chemistry; Mathematics followed a somewhat similar pattern.

JEE Mains session 1 exam 2022: Expected cut-off marks

Cut-Off Expectation: 87-92 (Out of 300 for a General Candidate)

JEE Main 2022 Answer Keys expected soon

JEE Main 2022 answer keys are likely to be released soon. As per the past trends, JEE Mains Answer Key might be released within this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the examination can raise objections regarding the answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received would then be analysed and the final answer key prepared basis the same.

