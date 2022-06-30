JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key Soon, Check Expected Cut-off, Expert Analysis Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The exams started on June 23 and concluded on June 29, 2022. JEE Mains is conducted across 500 centers. As per reports, over 10 lakh students have appeared for JEE 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts on all days. First shift used to begin at 9 am and continued till 12 noon. Second shift was conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.
The examination consisted of 90 questions (Multiple Choice Question) out of which students had to attempt 75. In every subject, 30 questions are split into 20 Multiple Choice Questions & 10 integer-type questions. Multiple Choice Questions are mandatory; from 10 Integer-type questions, candidates had to attempt any 5.
JEE Main 2022 answer keys are likely to be released soon. As per the past trends, JEE Mains Answer Key might be released within this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the examination can raise objections regarding the answer keys as well as in recorded responses. The objections received would then be analysed and the final answer key prepared basis the same.
(Disclaimer: The above analysis of JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 has been provided by Dr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU'S Live. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)