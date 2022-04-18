Last Updated:

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopened, Check Important Dates Here

JEE Main 2022: NTA has reopened the application window for JEE Mains session 1 considering the demands of students. Here's all about it.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JEE Main

Image: Pixabay


JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency has reopened the form for JEE Main session 1 on Monday, April 18, 2022. This comes in line after considering the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1. With the aim of supporting students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. 

JEE Main registration: Check official notification highlights here

The official notification reads, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1”

JEE Mains 2022: Check important dates here

  • JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and June 29, 2022 
  • JEE Main application can be submitted between April 18 and April 25, 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)
  • Last date to pay the application fee is April 25, 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

As of now, the dates for admit card release has not been announced. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The two of the official websites which will have all the information related to JEE Mains 2022 are www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Official notification reads, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later. “

JEE Main 2022: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on JEE Main 2022 registration link
  • Step 3:  On the redirected page, enter the registration details and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post-registration, candidates will have to fill in the application form
  • Step 5: In the next step, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Step 6: Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page
  • Step 7: They are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need
READ | JEE Main 2022 dates postponed, now to be held in June and July
READ | JEE Main 2022 postponed to June and July, check official notification highlights here
READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Exam dates revised, Check new announced schedule here
READ | NIPER JEE 2022: Applications invited for Masters, PhD courses; here's direct link to apply
READ | UP JEE 2022: JEECUP extends deadline for application; here's how to apply
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND