JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopened, Check Important Dates Here

Image: Pixabay
JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency has reopened the form for JEE Main session 1 on Monday, April 18, 2022. This comes in line after considering the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1. With the aim of supporting students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.
The official notification reads, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1”
As of now, the dates for admit card release has not been announced. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The two of the official websites which will have all the information related to JEE Mains 2022 are www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Official notification reads, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later. “