JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopened, Check Important Dates Here

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency has reopened the form for JEE Main session 1 on Monday, April 18, 2022. This comes in line after considering the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1. With the aim of supporting students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1.

JEE Main registration: Check official notification highlights here

The official notification reads, “In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1”

JEE Mains 2022: Check important dates here

JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and June 29, 2022

JEE Main application can be submitted between April 18 and April 25, 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date to pay the application fee is April 25, 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

As of now, the dates for admit card release has not been announced. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The two of the official websites which will have all the information related to JEE Mains 2022 are www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Official notification reads, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later. “

JEE Main 2022: Follow these steps to apply