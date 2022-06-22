JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow; See Exam Day Guidelines & More

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam from tomorrow, June 23, and the examination will conclude on June 29, 2022. As per the reports, the examination will be held under tight security and students will be required to follow certain exam-related guidelines issued by the authorities. According to the reports, this year, the JEE Main Examination will be conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India. All those students who are going to appear in the examination must carry the admit card along with them. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
JEE Main Admit Card was released by NTA yesterday June 21, 2022. All those candidates who have not ye downloaded the JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card can get it by visiting the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination and now it will be held from tomorrow.