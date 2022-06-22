JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow; See Exam Day Guidelines & More

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Exam from tomorrow, June 23, and the examination will conclude on June 29, 2022. As per the reports, the examination will be held under tight security and students will be required to follow certain exam-related guidelines issued by the authorities. According to the reports, this year, the JEE Main Examination will be conducted in 501 cities in the country and 22 cities outside India. All those students who are going to appear in the examination must carry the admit card along with them. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022

JEE Main Admit Card was released by NTA yesterday June 21, 2022. All those candidates who have not ye downloaded the JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card can get it by visiting the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination and now it will be held from tomorrow.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Here're examination day guidelines

As per the official JEE Main Information Bulletin, candidates are not allowed to carry instruments, geometry, or pencil boxes inside the exam hall.

In case candidates want to carry a pen or something, they can get it checked at the exam center.

Candidates appearing for JEE Mains are not allowed to carry any Paper/ Stationery/ material (printed or written material), edibles etc., inside the exam hall.

In case someone carries it again, please leave it outside the exam hall to avoid any trouble.

Electronic gadgets, including Bluetooth, mobile phones, microphones, calculators, etc., are not allowed.

Candidates must carry a recent passport-sized photograph along with a valid photo ID as proof of residence.

After JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam is over NTA will soon start the preparations for JEE Main Session 2. However, even for the Session 2 examination, the guidelines will largely remain the same.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative