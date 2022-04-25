JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

JEE Mains 2022: National Testing Agency will close the online registration window for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) Session 1 today, April 25. Interested aspirants who wish to appear for the JEE Mains session 1 should complete their registration process before 9 pm today if they have not done already. The applicants can pay the registration fees by 11:50 pm on April 25.

JEE Main 2022 Registration

NTA had decided to give another opportunity to the aspirants who could not register for the JEE Mains initially. The agency reopened the registration window for the IIT-JEE Mains on April 18. The deadline to apply is April 25.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1, and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” the official notification reads.

JEE Main 2022 Dates

In an important official announcement, National Testing Agency on April 6 revised the JEE (Main) exam dates for sessions 1 and 2 that were supposed to be conducted from April 21 to May 4, 2022 and May 24 to May 29, respectively. The IIT entrance exams will now be held in the months of June and July. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be held between June 20 and 29 and the session 2 exams will be held from July 21 to 30.

JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 will be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and June 29, 2022

JEE Main 2022: How to register online

Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on JEE Main 2022 registration link

Step 3: On the redirected page, enter the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: Post-registration, candidates will have to fill in the application form

Step 5: In the next step, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page

Step 7: They are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

JEE Main 2022: Eligibility Criteria