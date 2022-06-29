JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
JEE Main Registration 2022: The online registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, session 2 will end on June 30, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in till June 30, 2022, up to 9.00 pm. Candidates can pay the fees up to 11:50 p.m.
All those candidates who have applied and already paid the exam fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees. This time, NTA will conduct session 2 for JEE Mains 2022 from July 21 to 30, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
