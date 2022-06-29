JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Here's Direct Link

JEE Main Registration 2022: The online registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, session 2 will end on June 30, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in till June 30, 2022, up to 9.00 pm. Candidates can pay the fees up to 11:50 p.m.

All those candidates who have applied and already paid the exam fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees. This time, NTA will conduct session 2 for JEE Mains 2022 from July 21 to 30, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Official Notice

JEE Main 2022 | Here's how to apply for session 2

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE (MAIN) 2022’ link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their details and sign in.

Step 4: Fill out the application, upload documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and download it for future purposes.

Also, candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the JEE Main registration.

Eligibility Criteria

There are no eligibility criteria for appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination. It is advised that aspirants must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)