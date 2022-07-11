Last Updated:

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopened Again; Here's How To Apply

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: NTA has reopened the application window for Joint Entrance Examination Main session 2. Know how to apply & check more details

JEE Main

JEE Main Session 2 Registration: In an important notice released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it has been announced that the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 has been once again opened. Eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Main July 2022 session by visiting the official web page of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the notification released by the NTA, the last date to fill in the JEE Main 2022 session 2 application form is July 12, by 11 PM. The JEE Main Session 2 examination is slated to be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

According to the official notice released by the NTA, "The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of results will be displayed on the JEE Main portal in due course."

Meanwhile, those candidates who have already registered for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 by paying the examination fee and want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 session 2, are required to log in using their application number and password. In this case, candidates may only be able to select the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2 and be required to pay the examination fees.

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form: Here's how to complete application process

  1. To apply for JEE Main Session 2, candidates are required to visit the official website of JEE Main or NTA-jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Then, on the homepage, log in with the provided session 1 application number and password.
  3. Candidates are then required to select the required fields: paper, medium of the examination, and cities for session 2.
  4. Further, proceed with the application form and complete the payment of the examination fee.
  5. Download the confirmation page and take a print for future use.

JEE Main 2022 Official Website - Direct Link

JEE Main 2022 Official Notice - CLICK HERE

