JEE Main 2023 Application Form Edit Window Reopens, Make Corrections Till April 22

National Testing Agency (NTA) has given another opportunity to the JEE Main 2023 candidates to modify their application forms. JEE Main April session exam has already been concluded on April 15. The answer key was released on April 19. Candidates can raise objections against any key till today, April 21.

JEE Main application form edit window reopens

Meanwhile, representations have been received from the candidates to allow them to edit/modify their Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023. In the interest of the students, NTA has considered their requests. It has been decided to provide a final opportunity for the candidates for modifying their Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023.

Candidates can change their category in the JEE Main application forms till April 22 up to 11:50 pm. Candidates must note that they are not allowed to change any other particulars in their form except their 'Category'. Moreover, NTA has stated that benefits of reservation will be given to candidates only after verification of documents.

"Candidates may note that they can only modify their category (if required). The documents related to the category will be verified at the time of counselling/admission by the concerned Authority. Candidates must note that the benefit of reservation will be given to them subject to verification of documents by the concerned Counselling / Admission Authority. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document or has furnished false, incorrect, or incomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, then such a candidate shall be excluded from all further processes. In case such a candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled," the official notice reads.