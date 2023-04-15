JEE Main 2023 April Session Ends; 'Overall Questions Moderately Difficult On Last Day'

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the lastt day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 15. The reporting time for students in the second shift was 2.20 pm. The exam started at 3 pm. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was Moderately Tough Level while Physics was Easy among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main April 15 shift 2 analysis

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. In Calculus questions were asked about Functions, Limits & Continuity, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integrals, Area under curves, & Differential Equations. In Algebra- Matrices, Permutation & Combination, Vectors, and 3D Geometry had more than one question, Progressions, Statistics, Binomial Theorem, Mathematical Reasoning & Probability. In Co-ordinate Geometry- Parabola, Circles & Ellipse had mixed concept questions. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky for a few students.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Gravitation, Modern Physics, Semiconductors, Communications Systems & Optics. Numerical-based questions were reported as Easy to Moderate. More weightage is given to Class XII Chapters.

Chemistry - Easy To Moderate level. Inorganic Chemistry had more questions as compared to Organic & Physical Chemistry. The Numerical Section had questions from Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry, and Ionic Equilibrium. There were mixed concept questions from Amines, Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Biomolecules, Polymers, Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from s-block, p-block, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination Compounds, Ores & Metallurgy. Fact-based questions were asked in this section.

