JEE Main 2023 Dates Released: Exam Set To Begin From Jan 24; Check Complete Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed schedule for the JEE Main 2023 undergraduate engineering entrance test. According to the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions: the first session will be held from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, and the second session will be conducted in April. The NTA has revised three dates for the first session -- February 1, 2, and 3.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 (reserved dates: April 13, 15). All those students who want to pursue BE, BTech, BArch, or BPland can appear for this examination. Candidates who passed in 12th grade last year or this year are eligible to apply for JEE Main. Also, those students who will appear for the 2023 board exam can also appear for the test. Candidates can check the date sheet by visiting the official websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

"The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country," read the official notice released by NTA.

JEE Main 2023: Here's how to download the JEE Main 2023 schedule

Step 1: In order to download the JEE Main datesheet, candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Inviting Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 (January 2023)."

Step 3: The official notice will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the schedule for future needs.

Here's direct link to download JEE Mains 2023 Schedule

Other important dates

Along with the JEE Main Schedule, NTA has also declared dates for the National Eligibility Course Entrance Test and the Common University Entrance Test. As per the schedule, the NEET 2023 will be conducted on May 7 and the CUET UG, the entrance test for university admission, will be conducted in May and June. Whereas, the ICAR AIEEA is scheduled to be held on April 26, 27, 28, and 29. Meanwhile, it is also expected that CBSE will also announce the second session of JEE Main 2023 sometime soon.

