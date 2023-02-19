JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria Challenged In Court, Bombay HC To Hear Appeal On Feb 21

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, February 21 will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility criteria of 75% and top 20 percentile in the board exams for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023, according to Advocate Anubha Sahai. Candidates have urged that the eligibility requirements be lowered to 50% and the 20 percentile threshold be removed.

"#JEE matters on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court. Item no 31. No IA filed till now by anyone. No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia," advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai tweeted.

The issue of Eligibility criteria and student’ demands

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reinstated the requirement of 75% marks in the Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs in the 2023 JEE brochure.

An early JEE Advanced brochure released by IIT Guwahati had stated that aspirants should have secured at least 75% in their class 12 board exams with the aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates at least 65%, or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards. However, the top 20 percentile criterion was not given for the Main exam in the past.

Applicants assert that those who did not receive a passing mark of 75% on their Class 12 examinations, especially those for whom this is their final opportunity to take the admissions exams, will be left out in the cold.

A Petition against the postponement of the January session of JEE Main 2023 and the 75% eligibility requirement was heard in January by a Bombay High Court bench presided over by acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Judge Sandeep V Marne.

The bench had then added that the eligibility criterion issue will once again be heard in February.

JEE Main 2023 aspirants are protesting as they are not satisfied with the revised guideline and claimed that the eligibility criteria of the ‘top 20 percentile’ has no uniformity and vary from board to board.

Notably, JEE Mains 2023 is being conducted in two sessions- January and April. The January session is concluded, while registrations are ongoing for the JEE Main April session (second session).