JEE Main 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Out Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Key Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), is expected to release the JEE Main Schedule for the 2023 exams sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the JEE Main Schedule, but it is expected that the date sheet will be released sometime soon.

After the declaration of the JEE Main 2023 schedule, candidates will be able to register by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, JEE Main dates were announced on March 1, while the JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December. JEE Advanced is held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a 10+2 pass certificate or those pursuing it this year are eligible to apply for the JEE Main examination.

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or are pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam in 2023.

Students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2023 must ensure their eligibility before filling out the JEE Main application form.

Here's how to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Application

Step 1: In order to apply for the JEE Main 2023 application, candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the online JEE Mains application with personal details.

Step 4: Then, fill out the online application with qualification details and upload the scanned images of your photograph and signature in the format specified.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fee by using the online payment mode.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative