JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Check Key Details Here

The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Main Session 1 examination has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the exam city intimation slip by visiting the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the time table, the JEE Main session 1 examination will begin on January 24.

The National Testing Agency has changed JEE Main 2023 exam dates and now the examination will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 of 2023. To download the exam city intimation slip, candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city intimation slip

Step 1: To download the examination city intimation slip, candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation."

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

JEE Main previous year question paper

In case candidates want to download JEE Main previous year's question paper they can do so by visiting nta.ac.in/Downloads

Details mentioned on JEE Main 2023 Intimation Slip

The JEE Main 2023 city allotment contains details such as JEE Main 2023 registration number, candidate's name, dates of birth, medium of question paper, date of exam and city of exam.

