JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window Closing Today, Register At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Image: Shutterstock
JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for session 2 today, March 16. NTA had earlier close the JEE Main session 2 registration window on March 12. However, it reopened the window on March 15 for 2 days after receiving representations from candidates who could not register for the exam due to some unavoidable reasons.
JEE Main session 2 registration window will close at 10.50 pm on March 16. The window to pay the registration fee will close at 11.50 pm today. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window is opened for those who applied for JEE Main session 1 but could not apply for session 2 and for those who want to apply afresh for the session 2 exam.
JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to be organised on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main information brochure to know the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details.