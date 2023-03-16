JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window Closing Today, Register At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for session 2 today, March 16. NTA had earlier close the JEE Main session 2 registration window on March 12. However, it reopened the window on March 15 for 2 days after receiving representations from candidates who could not register for the exam due to some unavoidable reasons.

JEE Main session 2 registration window will close at 10.50 pm on March 16. The window to pay the registration fee will close at 11.50 pm today. Candidates can register for JEE Main session 2 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window is opened for those who applied for JEE Main session 1 but could not apply for session 2 and for those who want to apply afresh for the session 2 exam.

JEE Main session 2

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to be organised on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode. Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main information brochure to know the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details.

How to register for JEE Main session 2