JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens, Register Now At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has given another opportunity to engineering aspirants who could not register for JEE Main April session exam. The registration window for JEE Main session 2 has been reopened today. Aspirants who could not register for the exam can do it now. The window will remain open on March 15 and 16 only. The window to register for the exam will close at 10.50 pm on March 16. The window to pay the online fee will close at 11:50 pm on March 16.

JEE Main session 2 registration

Earlier the registration window closed on March 12 and the application form edit window opened on March 13. The window to make corrections in the application form closed on March 14. Now, NTA has again reopened the window to apply for the exam. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

The decision to reopen the registration window was taken after considering a few representations by candidates who could not complete their registration due to some reasons. “Meanwhile, a few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2” the notice reads. The window is opened for those who applied for JEE Main session 1 but could not apply for session 2 and for those who want to apply afresh for the session 2 exam.

How to register for JEE Main session 2