JEE Main 2024 BTech Paper 1 admit card to be released on THIS date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release date for the JEE Mains B.Tech (Paper 1) admit cards next week. The eagerly anticipated admit cards are set to be made available on January 24, just three days before the commencement of the examination on January 27. For candidates appearing in the B.Arch and B.Planning exams, the NTA has already released the admit cards for JEE Main Paper 2 today. These particular exams are scheduled to take place on January 24. Likewise, candidates preparing for the B.Tech exam (Paper 1) can expect their admit cards to be accessible from January 24 onwards.

Earlier this week, the NTA had already released the Exam City Intimation Slip for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, providing candidates with essential information about their examination centers.

How to Download JEE Mains B.Tech (Paper 1) Admit Card 2024

Visit the Official Website:

Navigate to the official JEE Mains website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Access Admit Card:

Find the link to download the B.Tech (Paper 1) admit card and click on it.

Login Using Application Details:

Locate the login section and enter your application number along with the date of birth or password.

Verify Details:

Check all the details on the admit card, including your name, photograph, examination center, and other relevant information.

Download or Print:

Download the admit card in a PDF format or choose to print it directly for easy reference.

The B.Tech/BE exam (Paper 1) is scheduled to be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, with two shifts each day. The first shift is set to take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As the JEE Mains examinations draw near, candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website for any additional announcements or changes. Best of luck to all aspirants gearing up for this crucial examination that opens doors to various prestigious engineering institutions across the country.



