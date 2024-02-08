Advertisement

The National Testing Agency is set to release the JEE Main 2024 city intimation slip for BTech aspirants. The exam city slip for BArch and BPlan candidates is already available on jeemain.nta.ac.in from January 12. The JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 for BArch and BPlan is scheduled for January 24, from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Paper 2 will follow shortly.

For BTech/BE candidates, JEE Main 2024 Paper 1 is scheduled on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 and the city intimation slip is expected to be released today. The NTA notice on the official website mentions that the JEE Main 2024 city allotment for BTech will be announced this week.

Advertisement

How to download JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2024 for BTech:

1. Open jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

2. Click on the "JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Advance City Intimation Slip" link.

3. Log in with your application number and password.

Advertisement

4. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print it for reference.

Advertisement

The slip includes details about the allotted city and the exam date. The JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit card will be available three days before the exam date on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth to download the admit cards. The exam will be conducted in 300 test cities across India and 26 cities outside India, with around 13 lakh candidates registered for the session 1 exam.