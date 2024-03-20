Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip for eligible candidates who have successfully registered for the examination. As per previous trend, NTA is expected to release the city intimation slip on March 22. Aspiring students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination Main April session 2024 can anticipate accessing this crucial document from the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in, once it is released.

For the JEE Main session 1 exam, the city intimation slip was released 12 days before the exam that began on January 24. Similarly, for the JEE Main session 2 exam which is scheduled to begin on April 4, candidates can expect the city intimation slip by March 22.

To obtain the NTA JEE Main session 2 city slip, candidates must navigate to the official website and provide their Registration Number and Password. This city intimation slip, provided ahead of the admit card release, empowers candidates to plan their travel arrangements to the exam center well in advance.

While the city intimation slip is set to be released soon, the admit cards are expected to be issued three days before the commencement of the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam. The announcement of results for the April session exams is slated for April 25.

In the January session exams, results have already been declared, with 23 students achieving a perfect 100 percentile. As students await the release of the city intimation slip for the April session, they can refer to the step-by-step guide below to download it once available:

How to Download JEE Main 2024 City Intimation Slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for "Advance City Intimation Slip."

Step 3: A new window will appear; enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: The JEE Mains city intimation slip 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

The JEE Mains session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.