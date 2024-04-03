×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 14:47 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 From Tomorrow; Check Guidelines, Allowed Items, and Exam Do's and Don'ts

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JEE Main Exam From Tomorrow
JEE Main Exam From Tomorrow | Image:PTI/File
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024, scheduled to commence from April 4. This computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted across various exam centers nationwide, including 22 international centers. To facilitate a seamless process, candidates are reminded to bring their JEE Main admit card 2024 along with a valid photo ID for verification at the test center.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the morning session running from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, candidates appearing for the JEE Main paper 2 BArch and BPlanning exam in the first shift on April 12 will have an additional 30 minutes.

As the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024 is set to kick off tomorrow, it's crucial for candidates to adhere to essential guidelines and regulations to ensure a smooth and successful examination experience. Here are some important do's and don'ts, along with items allowed and banned during the exam:

Do's:
1. Arrive at the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned in your admit card.
2. Carry your JEE Main admit card 2024, along with a valid photo ID proof for verification.
3. Download and print the self-declaration form from the official NTA website and fill it out accurately.
4. Bring additional photographs for pasting on the attendance sheet, if required.
5. Use only a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking your answers.
6. Stay calm and focused during the exam, and manage your time effectively.

Don'ts:
1. Don't forget to carry your admit card and ID proof; entry without these documents will not be permitted.
2. Avoid bringing any prohibited items such as electronic devices, calculators, or study material inside the exam hall.
3. Refrain from engaging in any form of cheating or malpractice, as it may lead to disqualification.
4. Don't indulge in any disruptive behavior or communication with other candidates during the exam.
5. Avoid carrying unnecessary items or bags inside the exam center to expedite the security check process.

Items Allowed:
1. JEE Main admit card 2024
2. Valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, passport, driving license, etc.)
3. Blue or black ballpoint pen
4. Transparent water bottle
5. Additional photographs for attendance sheet (if required)

Items Banned:
1. Electronic devices (mobile phones, smartwatches, etc.)
2. Calculators, digital watches, or any other electronic gadgets.
3. Study material, notes, or any kind of printed material.
4. Bags, wallets, or any other personal belongings, except for essential items mentioned above.

By following these guidelines and adhering to the rules set by the NTA, candidates can ensure a fair and conducive environment for themselves and their fellow test-takers. Wishing all JEE Main aspirants the very best for their exams!

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 14:47 IST

