Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

JEE Main 2024 session 2 registration ends today, here's how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Main 2024 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 3 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Main 2024 today, March 4. For candidates who haven't applied yet, the opportunity to fill the JEE Main application form 2024 for session 2 is available on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The upcoming engineering entrance exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

The window for filling the JEE Main 2024 form will shut down at 10:50 pm tomorrow, while the option to make fee payments will be open until 11:50 pm. NTA, in extending the registration dates, emphasized, "Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying/correction for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2."

For students keen on applying for the exam, the application fee details for each category and other pertinent information can be found in the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration: How to Apply

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of JEE Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The website is https://jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on "Registration Link": Look for the "Registration" or "Apply Online" link on the homepage. Click on it to proceed.

Read Instructions: Before you start filling the application form, carefully read all the instructions provided on the website. Make sure you understand the eligibility criteria, required documents, and application process.

New Registration: If you are a new user, click on the "New Registration" or "Register" button. You will be asked to provide basic details such as your name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth. Create a password for your account.

Fill Application Form: Once you have successfully registered, log in to your account using the registered email address and password. Fill in the application form with all the required details such as personal information, academic qualifications, choice of exam centers, etc.

Upload Documents: Upload scanned images of your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and any other required documents as per the specified format and size.

Pay Application Fee: After filling in all the details and uploading the documents, proceed to pay the application fee. You can pay the fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Review and Submit: Before final submission, review all the details entered in the application form carefully. Make sure there are no errors or discrepancies. Once you are satisfied, submit the application form.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

