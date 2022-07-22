JEE Main Admit Card 2022 For Session 2 Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

JEE Main Admit Card Session 2: The admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has been released. Now, students can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card.

According to the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2022 will commence on July 25. However, till now NTA has not released the detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. In JEE Main session 2, both BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) candidates will have to appear. As per reports, this year around 6 students will appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam. The number of students taking part in the JEE Main Exam has come down compared to 7,69,589 students who took the exam during session 1.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card

Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main admit card

JEE Main 2022: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket

Name of Candidate.

Roll Number of the candidate.

Exam Name and exam conducting body.

JEE Main 2022 exam date.

JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address.

JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: More details

In case, candidates face any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he or she should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in.

The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

