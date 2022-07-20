JEE Main Admit Card 2022 For Session 2 Releasing On July 21, Exam From July 25

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: In an important notice released by the National Testing Agency, it has been announced that the JEE Main session 2 admit card will be released tomorrow, July 21. Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to commence on July 25, 2022. A total of 629778 candidates are going to take part in the examination that will be held in different centers located in approximately 500 cities across the country, including 17 cities outside India.

Once released, candidates can download the NTA Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official notice - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must take note that it is required to enter. They can download the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, July 2022 by using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card

Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: More details

If a candidate has any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he or she should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2022: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket

Name of Candidate. Roll Number of the candidate. Exam Name and exam conducting body. JEE Main 2022 exam date. JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address. JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative