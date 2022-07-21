JEE Main Admit Card 2022 For Session 2 To Be Released Today; Know How To Download

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be released today, July 21. Once released, students can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card.

As per the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2022 will commence on July 25. However, till now NTA has not released the detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. In JEE Main session 2, both BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) candidates will have to appear. As per reports, this year around 6 students will appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam. The number of students taking part in the JEE Main Exam has come down compared to 7,69,589 students who took the exam during session 1.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Main Hall Tickets

Step 1: To download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall tickets candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the session 2 admit card link under candidate activity.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then click on the " Submit " button

" button Step 5: Automatically, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

It is advised that students must take a printout of their JEE Main Admit Card to carry with them to their respective exam centers. Candidates who fail to carry their admit cards will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

