JEE Main Admit Card 2022 For Students Appearing Outside India Released, Exam From July 28

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) and for candidates who will take paper 1 (BTech/BE) in test centers outside India. According to the official notice, the JEE Main session 2 exams in overseas centres will be conducted on July 28, 29 and 30, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their JEE Main admit cards by visiting these websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the JEE Main admit cards by using their application number and date of birth.
"The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 25 July 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," read the official notice released by NTA. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in," the notice further said, "the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest update."