JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

IIT JEE Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2022 phase 1 admit card soon. To be noted that as of now, no official date has been announced for releasing admit cards. The tentative JEE Main admit card 2022 release date is June 13, 2022.

Registered candidates who will be taking the session one exam will be able to check their admit cards this week. They should know that hard copy of the same will not be issued. Therefore, candidates should take its printout and carry the same to exam hall. Once released, the admit cards could be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. Only those candidates who registered for JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be issued IIT JEE hall tickets 2022.

Credentials required to download JEE Main 2022 admit card

Students will have to use their application number and date of birth/ password to download the JEE Mains 2022 admit card.

JEE Main admit card 2022 session 1: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the JEE Mains admit card 2022, registered candidates will have to go to the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Download JEE Mains Admit Card - June (Session 1), 2022’ link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should submit the required details such as exam session, application number, date of birth

Step 4: Then click on the “Login” tab

Step 5: Post logging in, the JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

JEE Main 2022 June admit card comprises details of the exam date, time, exam centre address, guidelines along with various other basic details of the candidates. Students should check every detail mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancy.

The admit cards will be released for the JEE Main 2022 phase 1 exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. The phase 2 exam will begin on July 21, 2022. Candidates should know that the JEE Main 2022 registration process for phase 2 is ongoing and will continue till June 30, 2022.