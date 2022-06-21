JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Released For Session 1 June Exam, Here's Direct Link

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency. According to the schedule, NTA is set to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exams on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Lakhs of aspirants will appear for the JEE Main Session 1 Exams.

Candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Admit card by visiting the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download the JEE Main Hall Ticket, candidates are required to enter their registered user ID or roll number and password. Check key details.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card | Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA or JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as registered user ID or roll number and password

Step 4: Automatically, a page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Here's direct link to download NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

Earlier, NTA JEE Main 2022 was expected to be held in April but it got postponed due to a clash with the Board Examination. Now, the examination has been scheduled to be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. This year, the JEE Main Examination would be conducted in 501 cities across different centers. For candidates appearing from outside India, JEE Main 2022 would be conducted in 22 Cities on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of JEE Main and NTA for fresh updates and more information.

