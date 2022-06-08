JEE Main Admit Card 2022 To Be Released This Week, Check Expected Date Here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The JEE Main admit card 2022 for the June session is likely to be published this week by the National Testing Agency. Once released, the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022, will be available on the official website NTA-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must take note that these main entrance exams will start on June 20. Usually, NTA releases the admit cards for JEE Mains 10 days before the exam. So, the candidates can expect their admit cards by June 10. The authorities have not yet released the final schedule for the engineering examinations, but it is expected that the JEE Main Exam timetable will be released soon. Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to begin in April this year.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: To download the JEE Main admit card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card' link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their credentials, such as their application number or date of birth.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 6: The JEE Main 2022 admission card will be displayed on the screen.

JEE Main session 2 registrations going on

The registration procedure for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination is underway, and candidates can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), includes two main papers: Paper 1 is conducted for admission of eligible candidates to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), which are institutions or universities funded by participating state governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses. Every year, the JEE (Mains) test is held for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for the selection of students for IITs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)