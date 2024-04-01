×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 23:10 IST

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 OUT For Session 2 Exams Scheduled For April 4, 5, 6; Direct Link Here

Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on April 4, 5, and 6, 2024, for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) can download their JEE Mains admit card now. Here's Link.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out | Image:Shutterstock
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the release of admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – 2024 Session 2. The examination is scheduled to take place at various centers across different cities in India and 22 centers outside the country. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on April 4, 5, and 6, 2024, for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) can now download their admit cards from the official website of JEE Main: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. It is mandatory for candidates to download and carry their admit cards to the examination center along with a valid photo ID proof.

The JEE Main exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning) will be conducted on April 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth. They must carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card as well as in the Information Bulletin.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main- jeemain.nta.ac.in 
  2. Click on the link for the JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024.
  3. Enter the required login credentials, including application number and password.
  4. After entering the details, click on the "Submit" button.
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2024

It is important to note that the admit cards for candidates scheduled for other exam dates will be released in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE Main (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for any updates.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or any other queries, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 23:10 IST

