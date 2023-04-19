JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Out For April Session Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main answer key 2023 for the April session today. Joint Entrance Exam for session 2 was conducted between April 6 and 15. Candidates can download their answer key from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer keys, NTA has also released the candidate's response sheet with which they can match their answers from the keys. Candidates can challenge the answer key if they find any key incorrect. The JEE Main answer key challenge window will be open till April 21.

For each challenge, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as fee per question. NTA will then release the final answer keys after considering the valid objections.

JEE Main April session result 2023 Date

NTA is expected to declare JEE Mains result 2023 around April 22. JEE Mains results are usually declared within a week. JEE Main January session exam ended on February 1 and the result was out on February 7. Similarly, JEE Mains April exam result is expected to be declared on April 22.

How to download JEE Main April answer key 2023