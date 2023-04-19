JEE Main Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Today, NTA Official Confirms

It is officially confirmed! National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main answer key 2023 today. Candidates who appeared for the April session of JEE Main 2023 will be able to check their results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic, after it is released. NTA official has confirmed about the JEE Main answer key release date to a media house. However, the time of release has not been announced yet.

The April session of the Joint Entrance Main Exam was conducted between April 6 and 15. Usually, NTA releases the JEE Main provisional answer key within two days after concluding the exams. However, this time a delay in releasing the answer key is observed.

Along with the answer keys, NTA will also release the candidate's response sheet with which they can match their answers from the keys. Candidates will also get an opportunity to challenge the answer key if they find any key incorrect. NTA will then release the final answer keys after considering the valid objections.

JEE Main April session result 2023 Date

NTA is expected to declare JEE Mains result 2023 by the last week of April. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the result declaration date yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE regularly for updates.