JEE Main Answer Key Challenge Window Closing Today, See Details Here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections against JEE Mains answer key 2023 for the April session exam today. The Joint Entrance Exam for session 2 was conducted between April 6 and 15. The provisional answer key was out on April 19.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any key can challenge it till April 21 up to 5 pm. The answer keys have been released for JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Paper 2B (B. Planning). It can be downloaded from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For each challenge, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as a fee per question. NTA will then release the final answer keys after considering the valid objections.

Along with the answer keys, NTA has also released the candidate's response sheet with which they can match their answers from the keys. Candidates can challenge the answer key if they find any key incorrect. The JEE Main answer key challenge window will be open till April 21.

How to download JEE Main April answer key 2023